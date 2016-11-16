Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brave police officers “rugby tackled” a man to the ground as they arrested him for Jo Cox’s murder, a court has heard.

Thomas Mair 53, has appeared for the second day of the trial at the Old Bailey.

Police officers who made the arrest told a jury this morning how they tracked down the suspect to nearby street as he outstretched his arms and said: “It’s me.”

The court heard the man - who prosecution say is the accused Mair - was then tackled to the ground and handcuffed.

PC Craig Nicholls, giving evidence, claimed that the man also told him and his colleague PC Jonathon Wright he was a “political activist” and that he had a gun on him, which was found in his bag.

The officers were on mobile patrol in the area when they received a report of a shooting in Birstall’s Market Place on June 16.

Mrs Cox, 41, was due to meet with constituents at the library when she was fatally shot and stabbed.

Jo Cox murder trial: Jury sworn in for accused Thomas Mair's three-week trial

The prosecution alleges Mair murdered Jo and shouted “Britain first”.

The evidence from PC Nicolls and Wright was questioned by defence Simon Rusell-Flint QC, who questioned whether they heard the man arrested say “it’s me” and “I’m a political activist”. Both PCs said they stood by their statements.

The trial continues.