A memorial plaque for murdered MP Jo Cox will soon be unveiled in the House of Commons bearing a coat of arms her children helped design.

The coat of arms has the motto “More in Common”, inspired by Ms Cox’s maiden speech.

Mrs Cox’s children Cuillin, six and Lejla, four, contributed to the design process and will unveil the memorial at a unique “family day” in Parliament in May when MPs and staff will be invited to bring their children into the Commons chamber.

Commons Speaker John Bercow will answer questions from youngsters and host a children’s party – the first of the ‘Great Get Together’ events the Jo Cox Foundation is backing.

Labour MP Mrs Cox was murdered by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived to host a surgery in Birstall on June 16, 2016. He is serving a whole life sentence in prison.

Mr Bercow said: “Jo Cox was recognised, both inside the House and by all who had the privilege to know her, for her empathy, conviction and her passion for what she believed in. It will be an honour to host the first of the Great Get Togethers in her memory. Jo – her life and legacy – will not be forgotten.”

The main Great Get Together event will be held from June 16-18, with members of the public encouraged to host gatherings such as street parties, picnics and coffee mornings.