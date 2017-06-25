Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Murdered MP Jo Cox has been honoured by having a coat of arms unveiled in Parliament by her two children.

Cuillin, six, and Lejla, four, designed the memorial plaque which was installed in the Commons chamber as part of a ‘family day’ in Parliament.

MPs and staff were encouraged to bring their children into the chamber and there was a special question time where the youngsters quizzed Commons Speaker John Bercow on how Parliament works.

The former Batley and Spen MP Mrs Cox who was murdered in a brutal act of hatred, but her lasting legacy has inspired communities up and down the country to get together.

MPs killed while in office are traditionally remembered by heraldic shields in the Commons.

(Photo: PA)

Inspired by Mrs Cox’s maiden speech to Parliament, which contained the line “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us”, the plaque bears the motto “More in Common”.

It also has elements to show Mrs Cox’s love of rivers and mountains and her support for women, as well as four roses to represent each of her family members – two red for Labour and two white for Yorkshire.

The unveiling on Saturday – which was rescheduled due to the General Election – comes shortly after the first anniversary of the Labour MP’s murder by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency.