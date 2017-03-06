Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox is writing a memoir to his late wife.

More In Common will be released on June 15, the eve of the first anniversary of the 41-year-old’s death at the hands of far-right extremist Tommy Mair .

Brendan Cox said her loss had left his life “more hectic than ever before”, as he became a single parent to their two young children and the focus of great public interest.

Mrs Cox was murdered as she arrived for a surgery at her Batley and Spen constituency on the afternoon of June 16.

In the memoir Mr Cox says: “Today is the beginning of a new chapter in our lives.

“More difficult, more painful, less joyful, less full of love. I and Jo’s friends and family are going to work every moment of our lives to love and nurture our kids and to fight against the hate that killed Jo.”