Job hunter Paul Fennell has issued a plea for help after submitting 225 job applications in five months.

The 61-year-old fears ageist attitudes may be scuppering his chances of finding work but he’s not about to give up.

Paul, a Huddersfield Town fan who lives in Pontefract, has been looking for work “non-stop” since November, sending out up to 10 job applications per day.

He’s worked as a coal miner and millworker but in recent years has been in sales, including a stint as a £35,000 a year manager for a telecoms firm.

However, he is so desperate for work that he would be happy with a salary of £15,000.

Paul, who has a son, 17, and a daughter, 35, has had jobs selling everything from insurance to burglar alarms and is confident in his ability.

“I have applied for jobs and I have been interviewed on five occasions since November.

“When I go for interviews I am with all these kids and I am treble their age.

“I think I might not get the job because I won’t fit in with the culture. I think there is ageism in all industries.”

Paul made a direct appeal for a job, saying: “Give me a chance. Just because I am 61 doesn’t mean I am past it. I have 29 years of sale experience and, if you employ me, I will benefit your company.”