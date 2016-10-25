Jobcentre helps retailers fill hundreds of Christmas jobs

Jobcentre staff in Huddersfield are helping retailers and suppliers fill hundreds of temporary jobs as Christmas approaches.

The surge in seasonal work comes as latest employment figures showed another fall in the claimant count across Kirklees.

latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed another fall in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in Huddersfield and Colne Valley parliamentary constituencies during September.

READ MORE: Jobs in Huddersfield: Find your next one here

The claimant count for Colne Valley fell by 50 last month compared with the previous month to stand at 1,130 while the Huddersfield tally was down by 15 at 1,800. The Colne Valley claimant has fallen by 95 on a year ago and is down by 1,305 since 2010. The total for Huddersfield is down by 40 on September last year and 1,5934 lower than it was 10 years ago.

Quarterly unemployment across Yorkshire and Humber rose by 9,000 to 160,000 or 5.9% of the workforce. However, a record 2.5m people are in work across the region – with a record 1.21m of them women. – but the number in work across the region.

Jo Ledgard, Kirklees operations manager for Jobcentre Plus, said some employers began seeking seasonal staff for Christmas as early as June and July.

Looking for work? Get your foot in the door with work experience

She said: “Our activity at this time of year involves supporting organisations to recruit for temporary Christmas vacancies. We have had some very good results in terms of securing both retail and production jobs with a number of organisations.”

Nationally, the jobless total rose by 10,000 in the quarter to August to 1.66m – the first jump since the turn of the year.

The UK claimant count, including those on Jobseeker’s Allowance, also rose last month – up by 700 to 776,400. It is the sixth time in the last seven months that the figure has increased.

Employment was up by 106,000 in the latest quarter to almost 32m, the highest since records began in 1971.

The ONS also reported a 65,000 fall in the number of people classed as economically active, down to a joint record low rate of 21.5%,

or 8.8m. The figure includes people on long-term sick leave, looking after a relative or those who have given up looking for a job.