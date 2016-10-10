Jobs fears at First West Yorkshire after cleaning outsourced

Cleaners at bus firm First West Yorkshire say they fear for their futures following a move to outsource bus cleaning operations.

Some 154 jobs at five bus garages across the county – including Huddersfield – are affected by the decision to hand bus cleaning duties over to an outside company from October 17.

First said it was consulting with all those affected with a view to them transferring employment to the new firm, Wimbledon-based Cordant Cleaning Ltd.

But one employee said: “Everything is up in the air. We just don’t know what our future is.”

A source who contacted the Examiner claimed: “Many of First’s employees are worried about their futures. First staff have been cleaning buses on a nightly basis at their Leeds, Halifax, York, Bradford and Huddersfield depots for decades, so why the change?”

He said it was unclear whether the new supplier would honour current terms and conditions, including pay rates and pension agreements.

The source said First paid its cleaning staff weekly and cleaned their uniforms for them, but claimed Cordant wanted to pay employees fortnightly instead of weekly and have employees wash their own uniforms.

He said: “Union representatives at all five First depots are involved with talks to try to iron out these problems and a result is expected in the coming days. Despite this, the company has made £13.5m profit, so why the change?”

Paul Matthews, managing director for First West Yorkshire, said: “We can confirm that First West Yorkshire has agreed the transfer of all cleaning and presentation services to Cordant Cleaning Ltd.

Paul Matthews has taken the helm as managing director for First's bus business in West Yorkshire

“As a business, we are constantly looking at ways to improve the service we provide to our customers. By outsourcing this part of our business to a specialist cleaning contractor, we are confident that the overall presentation and cleanliness of our vehicles will improve.”

He said: “We are currently consulting with all 154 employees with a view to their employment transferring to the new supplier on October 17.

“We are working in partnership with our recognised trade union, Unite, to ensure all affected employees are supported during the transfer.”

Cordant Cleaning Ltd is part of Cordant Group, based at Hillingdon, Greater London, which has interests in recruitment consultancy cleaning, security services and facilities management.