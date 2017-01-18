Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JOBS have been lost as a Huddersfield food firm has gone into liquidation.

Staff at Aspley’s Shaw & Lisle were told that it could not continue due to its financial position.

The firm, which made sandwiches, called all staff in for a meeting at 1.30pm and announced the news.

Mohammed Akhtar, a driver, said: “The boss, Sam Tidball, said the company had been running a loss over the last two years and he had been funding it from his own money, which he couldn’t do any more.

“He said they’d done all they can, but it was going into liquidation and today is the last day we’ll get paid.

“I think everyone is in shock, it was a good company to work for.”

A letter sent to staff and seen by the Examiner says: “I regret that because of the company’s financial difficulties it has been necessary for the directors to take steps to place the company into liquidation.

“The directors would like to assure you that they have done everything to avoid this situation including financially supporting the business for an extended period of time.”

Leeds-based RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP are assisting but haven’t yet been formally appointed.

Shaw & Lisle are set to comment on the issue shortly.

The company formed in 1994. Its founders, Simon Shaw and Richard Lisle, had stepped down as directors in 2015 and 2011 respectively.