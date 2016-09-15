Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Jobs harder to come by for young people in Kirklees

Huddersfield and Colne Valley have seen a slowdown in the number of 18 to 24-year-olds getting into work

Jobcentre Plus

Jobcentre staff have reported a slowdown in the number of young people getting into work in Kirklees.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show little change in the number of 18 to 24-year-olds across the district claiming work-related benefits last month compared with a year ago.

Jo Ledgard, Kirklees operations manager for Jobcentre Plus, said: “The figures are still going in the right direction. We have a buoyant labour market, but the reduction in the 18 to 24 range is lower than we expected and a little disappointing.”

She said: “We have a strong offer and we are doing all we can to support young people into work. We have a wide range of specialist support to help people improve their digital skills and become more employable and employers are coming into the Jobcentre to advise people on what they are looking for.”

Jo said the Jobcentre was hosting a jobs fair between 10am and 2pm on Thursday (Sept 15) with 10 employers recruiting for current vacancies. A number of employers would also be providing an insight into jobs in the food and grocery sector.

Figures for Kirklees show there were 1,440 people aged 18 to 24 claiming Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit last month – just five fewer than in August last year. Across all ages, the claimant count stood at 5.760 which is 235 down on a year ago.

Jobs in Huddersfield: Find your next one here

The number of claimants aged 18 to 24 in the Colne Valley parliamentary constituency stood at 300 last month, just 10 fewer or 3% down on August, 2015. The all-age figure of 1,130 is down by 70 or 6% on a year ago.

Huddersfield saw no change in the tally of 410 young claimants while the all-age figure of 1,815 was down by 100 or 5% on a year ago.

However, the numbers of 18 to 24-year-olds claimants in Kirklees and the two constituencies is down by more than 50% on the 2010 figures.

Nationally, unemployment fell by 39,000 in the three months to July compared with the previous quarter and 190,000 fewer than a year ago. The ONS said the number of people in work now stands at 31.8m – 174,000 more than the previous quarter.

Unemployment in Yorkshire and Humber rose by 1,000 to 159,000 during the quarter.

The UK monthly claimant count, which includes people receiving Jobseeker’s Allowance, rose by 2,400 to 771,000 in August.

