Jobs in Huddersfield: Find your next one here

Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Looking for work or a change of career? We can help!

Visit our website to help you find your next job

Are you looking for a new job?

Whether you've just finished education, just moved to Huddersfield or you're ready for something new, the world of work beckons.

And we can help!

The Examiner has its own exclusive jobs site bringing you all the latest rose and positions in town and further afield.

We have a wide selection of roles that are just up your street.

From executives to home workers, drivers to caretakers, CCTV monitoring to communications, there are plenty of jobs on offer to spark your interest.

Your new role is just a click away! Simply click here to visit our jobs website, enter your postcode and search for available roles within a 25 mile radius.

Whether you're looking in Huddersfield town centre, or further afield in places like Holmfirth , Slaithwaite , Batley or Dewsbury , there's bound to be something for you.

