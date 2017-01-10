Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man lost his temper at Huddersfield Bus Station after a fellow commuter refused to move her bags so he could sit down.

Security officer Robina Hussain was then subjected to racist abuse from John Arnold after she tried to remove him from the premises.

The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated disorderly conduct when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told the court that the incident happened on September 3 at around 2pm.

Arnold was witnessed shouting and swearing at an unknown female and making a racist comment.

Another bus station user reported this to security and Ms Hussain came over and spoke with Arnold.

Mrs Jones said: “She tried to remove him from the bus station.

“He stood over her and shouted the word ‘n****r’ and she was distressed and found this upsetting and intimidating.

“He was so emphatic that his spittal was sprayed over her.”

Two other security guards assisted in Arnold’s removal from the Upperhead Row premises.

Arnold, who lives in supported accommodation in Kismet Gardens in Bradford, told police that he was in a bad mood and lost his temper.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, described his client as suffering from learning difficulties but had not been diagnosed with a specific illness.

He told magistrates: “He’s in a grey area of clearly being vulnerable and trying to get through life as best he can.

“His frustration and anger resulted in him losing it.”

Magistrates were told that the row started over Arnold wanting to use specific seating inside the bus station.

Mr Majeed said: “This lady was sitting in the area designated for vulnerable people.

“She would not allow him to sit down because she had bags on the seat.

“In hindsight he regrets what he said and is ashamed of his conduct.”

Magistrates were told that the frustration Arnold feels resulted in his first conviction in January 2014 for a similar matter, but this was not racially-aggravated.

They ordered him to pay £50 to Ms Hussain as compensation.

He was also fined £60 and has to pay £40 towards prosecution costs.