A woman queued from 3am to get tickets to see an intimate town hall warm-up gig for one of Britain’s top stand-up comedians.

After a two-year campaign, leading comic John Bishop has been persuaded to stage two gigs at Ossett Town Hall.

The Liverpool comic – about to embark on a sell-out national arena tour – will test out his new material first in small venues.

Tickets for the first gig sold out in minutes – and tickets for the second go on sale at 8am on Wednesday.

Lynn Edmondson, who is in her late 40s, was the first in line when tickets went on sale on Saturday.

She set up camp six hours early with a chair, a sleeping bag and a flask before landing ticket 00001 for herself and three more tickets for her friends.

The intimate shows, which are a warm-up for Bishop’s Winging It tour later this year, will take place on May 10 at 6pm and 8.30pm.

They were set up after a two-year long campaign by Howard Lawton to get John Bishop to perform in Ossett Town Hall, which has a capacity of 500.

Limited tickets for the 8.30pm performance went on sale at 9am on Saturday in various Ossett centre shops, including Squire’s Family Deli, Dean Austerfield Flooring and Eller Coffee.

Howard, a live entertainment fan who is semi-retired, said: “From a quirky dream of a couple of years ago to a lady camping out at 3am in a sleeping bag to get a ticket says it all – that the community are going to benefit from a fantastic performance from a fantastic guy.

“I’m hopeful that it will put Ossett on the map.”

Commenting a photo on herself with her ticket on Facebook , Lynn posted: “Wish I had done my hair and make-up before. I wasn’t expecting mini celebrity status.

“I have been buzzing all day about getting my tickets.”

After Debbie Squires, co-owner of Squire’s Family Deli, spotted the comment, she kindly organised a makeover and a day of pampering for Lynn, who is a carer.

The treats will include a haircut, having her make-up done, getting new clothes and possibly even being chauffeured to Ossett Town Hall for the show.

Debbie, 48, from Dewsbury , said: “Lynn was absolutely over the moon when I told her. She doesn’t think she deserves it, but she does.

“She’s queuing again tomorrow to get tickets for the disabled people she cares for. I think that’s marvellous because she’s doing it outside her working hours.”

Tickets for the 6pm performance will go on sale for £20 each at the same locations at 8am tomorrow and are expected to sell out within minutes. There is a maximum of four tickets per person.