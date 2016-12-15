Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume – to pay back a £30 debt.

John Brooke pleaded guilty to stealing the fragrances valued at £730 from the Birstall branch of Boots.

The theft occurred on November 25 when the 36-year-old was seen acting suspiciously in the store.

He removed boxes of perfume from the shelves and placed them in a carrier bag but was apprehended as he left.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said: “This was quite a high property value for a case of shoplifting.

“There was an element of premeditation as Mr Brooke had a foil lining in his carrier bag.

“This is a method of evading store security.”

Brooke, who tested positive for the use of cocaine, said he also had an alcohol problem.

He told police that he had a large debt and stole to try and repay it.

His solicitor explained that he quickly got in deep with the person he owed money to.

She added that if he’d gotten away with the theft he would have wiped just £30 off his debt.

Magistrates ordered a full report ahead of his sentencing on January 6.

In the meantime Brooke, of Zoar Street in Leeds, is banned from entering any Boots store in the West Yorkshire area.