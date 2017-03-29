Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief was lucky not to be charged with robbery after assaulting a shop assistant as he snatched a bottle of vodka from her hands.

Susan Frost was attacked as she tried to stop Johnathan Rayfield from taking the £6.99 bottle from Quick Save Supermarket in Birstall.

Ms Frost was working behind the counter at the Low Lane convenience store on January 16 when Rayfield approached and asked for a bottle of Glen’s vodka.

She retrieved the bottle and held it up but the 31-year-old reached forward over the counter, grabbed hold of the bottle and pulled it towards him.

There was a tussle and she stumbled against a cubby hole as he pushed her in the chest before fleeing with the alcohol.

Rayfield, of Rose Terrace in Birstall, pleaded guilty to theft and assault.

Paul Normandale, mitigating, said that his client had very little recollection of the incident.

That day he had gone missing and been in a very low mood.

Mr Normandale added: “In these circumstances more serious charges could have been laid.

“It must have been a frightening experience for her to have to deal with.”

Kirklees magistrates sentenced Rayfield to a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He has to pay £50 compensation to Ms Frost as well as £6.99 to the store and £85 victim surcharge.