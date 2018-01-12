Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known but probably least visited book shops looks set to close this summer.

Sex shop John’s Books on Manchester Road started in the early 1970s selling adult books and magazines but the current owner is intending to shut up shop in June.

It currently stocks adult DVDs, erotic paperbacks, magazines and other merchandise from a small detached building near Milnsbridge.

Michael Bray, who took over in 2005, said he didn’t intend to apply for a new licence when it is due for renewal in June.

“I am definitely calling it a day in June,” he said. “I’m 70 years old.”

Mr Bray, who lives in Paddock, said business was currently “a bit slow.”

He added: “I can’t tell whether this is because of the time of the year or not. But most people don’t have the money that they might have had at one time.”

Mr Bray said he had informed his regular customers that the shop would be closing in a few months.

“I have told those that come in regular. I told them I am calling it a day. They said they would be sorry to see it go.”

Mr Bray said he was considering a closing down sale a bit closer to the time.

In December 2016 Mr Bray said that the growth of the internet had damaged businesses such as sex shops.

He said most of his customers were regulars, with many of them in their 50s and 60s who don’t have access to the internet.

* What are your memories of John’s Books? Email: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com