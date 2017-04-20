Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new quarry near Huddersfield have been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Johnson Wellfield Ltd wants permission to extract stone on a 23-hectare site Crosland Moor – claiming it was “essential” to guarantee the medium to long term job security of its employees.

It said the new quarry at the firm’s Moor End South site would be worked progressively in stages over a 20 years period with all stone extracted transported via Arborary Lane to the nearby works located off Blackmoorfoot Road for processing to provide architectural and building products.

The development would ensure continuity of supply of sandstone block – used in buildings including Huddersfield Leisure Centre and Huddersfield University’s new business school – once minerals extraction finishes at its existing quarry near Crosland Moor airfield.

Resident Jean Chappell, who lives at Midway, close to the site, said she was worried the quarry will blight her life by causing dust, noise and extra traffic.

Speaking to the Examiner last October when residents were informed of the plan, she said: “We can already hear noise from Johnsons’ other quarry. Are Johnsons going to pay for us to have triple glazing? There’s the fall in the house price too.”

Johnson Wellfield Ltd, a subsidiary of building materials supplier the Myers Group, said: “The development will be low key in nature with vehicle trips spread across the working day which will not have a detrimental impact to the operation or flow of local traffic or on surrounding land uses.

“Stone will be extracted by an excavator with only a small area worked at any one time within the wider 23 hectare site. The site will be progressively restored back to an agricultural after use with no importation of restoration materials. Once the site is completed it will be fully returned to agricultural use.”

Managing director James Berry said: “Securing planning permission for the Moor End South site will safeguard the immediate future for Johnsons Wellfield. The new site is essential to guarantee the medium to long term job security of our employees.

“Johnsons Wellfield have around 100 employees working at the Crosland Hill site and more than 350 throughout the wider Myers Group, the majority of whom are based in Kirklees. As we develop the business, we will also grow our workforce, providing job opportunities for the local community.

“In preparing our proposals, we have listened to the local community and believe we have presented a package which provides for a scheme which addresses the feedback we have received and provides genuine community benefit.”