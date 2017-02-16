Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shop assistant was assaulted as she tried to stop a shop thief.

Susan Frost was left shaken following the attack over a £6.99 bottle of vodka at the Birstall-based store.

Jonathan Rayfield, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and assault following the incident at the Kwik Save Supermarket on January 16.

Ms Frost was working behind the counter at the Low Lane convenience store when Rayfield approached and asked for a bottle of Glen’s vodka.

She retrieved the bottle and held it up but Rayfield reached forward over the counter, grabbed hold of the bottle and pulled it towards him.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “There was a tussle as he pulled it from her hands and she tried to grab it back from him as she stepped down from the counter.

“She stumbled and he pushed her to the chest so she struck a cubbyhole.”

Jowett, of Westcombe Court in Bradford, then left the shop leaving Ms Frost feeling “shocked and shaking.”

Paul Normandale, mitigating, said that his client had serious mental health issues and was reported missing that day.

He added: “My client accepts that it must have been a terrifying incident for the young lady.”

Magistrates asked for a report and adjourned sentencing until February 21.