Here is the maze your luggage travels through at the airport before it reaches your plane.

The folks at Manchester Airport attached a camera to a suitcase so you can see the maze of conveyor belts and scanners your bags go through before they reach the hold of the plane.

The video show a bag being dropped off at the check-in desk at Terminal Two before it embarks on its serpentine, bumpy and disorienting journey.

From a spectator’s perspective the journey is as fascinating as it is long.

It may also dissuade you from placing fragile items in your suitcase when you see how luggage is knocked about before it even reaches the baggage handlers.

Terminal Two at Manchester Airport, which handles long and short haul flights, has around eight miles of luggage and conveyor belts, according to the Manchester Evening News .

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

There are also six extra routes - for oversize items like buggies, surf boards and bikes which would cause problems on the main conveyors.

Here’s the journey explained:

Bags are entered into the system at the check-in desks by airline staff. They attach a luggage tag which has its own unique barcode indicating the bag’s destination and route.

This is read by a barcode scanner and routed through the network of conveyors to the correct collection chute for processing by baggage handling staff.

If you’re wondering where all the other bags are, this footage was filmed in isolation, to give a clearer view of the process but your suitcase would normally be in good company. In 2016 alone, more than nine million bags travelled through the three terminals.