Jubilee Centre to host meal and celebration for those spending Christmas alone

People have no reason to be on their own in Paddock this Christmas.

For the Jubilee Centre on Market Street will be staging its yearly meal on Christmas Day and wants to hear from people who would really benefit from attending.

Organiser Charlene Novak said: “The celebration is put on for people who would either be on their own, not have enough money to enjoy a Christmas dinner or not have a decent Christmas for any other reason.

“It is run completely by volunteers and is funded by donations. Royds Hall High School will be donating funds they raised from selling refreshments at their recent open day and there is no charge for the guests.

“We will provide transport for people who need it.”

The celebrations start with guests being welcomed with a drink before being seated. Then there is a three-course dinner, carol singing, a present for each guest (delivered by Santa), and some sort of entertainment. Last year it was bingo.

Charlene added: “I would like people to look out for those in their neighbourhood who may be on their own this year and to pass this information on. If people are interested in helping there are a number of ways they can by providing transport, cooking, serving, looking after the guests and entertainment.

“We need to raise around £1,400 to cover costs, so if anyone would like to donate money please contact the Jubilee Centre for more information.

Contact the Jubilee Centre on 01484 551551.