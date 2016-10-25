Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Jubilee Centre to host meal and celebration for those spending Christmas alone

The Jubilee Centre in Paddock wants to help the lonely and poor

Community Church Christmas Meal at The Jubilee Centre, Paddock. Event organiser Charlene Novak pictured with volunteer Ian Rogerson

People have no reason to be on their own in Paddock this Christmas.

For the Jubilee Centre on Market Street will be staging its yearly meal on Christmas Day and wants to hear from people who would really benefit from attending.

Organiser Charlene Novak said: “The celebration is put on for people who would either be on their own, not have enough money to enjoy a Christmas dinner or not have a decent Christmas for any other reason.

“It is run completely by volunteers and is funded by donations. Royds Hall High School will be donating funds they raised from selling refreshments at their recent open day and there is no charge for the guests.

“We will provide transport for people who need it.”

The celebrations start with guests being welcomed with a drink before being seated. Then there is a three-course dinner, carol singing, a present for each guest (delivered by Santa), and some sort of entertainment. Last year it was bingo.

Charlene added: “I would like people to look out for those in their neighbourhood who may be on their own this year and to pass this information on. If people are interested in helping there are a number of ways they can by providing transport, cooking, serving, looking after the guests and entertainment.

“We need to raise around £1,400 to cover costs, so if anyone would like to donate money please contact the Jubilee Centre for more information.

Contact the Jubilee Centre on 01484 551551.

Today's top stories

Will more leave the town centre? Reaction to town's knife attacks Warning after Honley house fire Reason for M62 closure
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Families flock to an event in Paddock held in aid of a befriending service for older people

The Winter Fun Day was held at the Jubilee Centre by the Royal Voluntary Service

Related Tags

In The News
Schools
Places
Paddock
Organisations
Royds Hall High School

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Sports shop quits Huddersfield town centre over controversial 'bus gates'
  2. M62
    M62 closed after 'distressed' man spotted on bridge near Brighouse
  3. Huddersfield
    When do the UK clocks go back in 2016?
  4. Huddersfield
    Turn back the clock as vintage lorries hit Huddersfield's streets
  5. Crime
    Are you a micro-criminal? See how many bad deeds you tick off our list

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent