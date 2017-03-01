Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crime victim found his front door open in the middle of the night after being disturbed by his burglar alarm.

The man was woken around 2.15am and checking CCTV outside his home in Newsome Road, Newsome, saw a male walk up his driveway and try the door to his car, which was locked.

The same person then went the door of the house which set off the alarm. He was later identified as Stephen Hobbs, Mehran Nassiri prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday. (Tues)

Hobbs, 33 was convicted of attempted burglary and attempted theft and received a 12 month community order with a nine month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Laura McBride, representing him, said he had started using Mcat and later heroin after his relationship broke down. He also lost his job but a short prison sentence since these offences had been a wake-up call to him.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC told Hobbs: “For most of your life you stayed out of trouble but the last couple of years you have spiralled rapidly downhill, your relationship broke down, you began using drugs and that led to you committing crime.”

But he was prepared to give him a chance hearing he is now residing at Clare House Hostel and receiving support for his problems.