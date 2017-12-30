The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who dressed up as a dinosaur had motorists roaring with laughter.

Adam Haigh donned his £50 T-Rex costume and took a stroll down one of the Colne Valley ’s busiest roads.

His comedic actions were spotted by hundreds of passers-by as he spent an hour wandering up and down Manchester Road around Linthwaite , throwing in a few little jigs for good measure.

Members of the community took to Facebook to thank him for brightening up their day and doing a little dance for motorists.

Posting on the community page, one person put: “I would absolutely love to know who this is. Totally made me smile and laugh when going to work.

“I’m guessing they put a smile on many people’s faces as they walked up Manchester Road this morning.”

Another said: “Hats off to this guy. Great to see something funny.”

A third commented: “We saw this, it was absolutely hilarious and made my two grandchildren’s day.”

Adam, 33, said he had enjoyed the attention so much that he may do it again.

He explained: “I couldn’t get my car off the drive because of the snow, so I thought while the weather is like this I will give everyone a giggle and go out in my dinosaur costume.

“Everyone gets a bit down at this time of year and it gives people something to enjoy.

“I took a walk along Manchester Road and cars were beeping at me, cheering, pulling over and taking pictures.“

Adam, who works as a self-employed gardener, is now considering walking like a dinosaur for charity.

He is planning to put on the T-Rex suit and stomp more than 150 miles on the official coast-to-coast walk in aid of the Alzheimers charity.

As for further appearances around town, Adam said to watch this space.

“I really enjoyed it and my family thought it was brilliant,” he added.

“Normally I’m a timid shy person and I suffer a bit with depression.

“Doing this gives you a right good sense of wellbeing.

“So definitely look out for me doing it again.”