A murder trial jury has today (Tues) been shown CCTV footage of the moment a 32-year-old father-of-one was fatally injured when he was run over by a car outside a Dewsbury pub.

The black and white footage allegedly shows Ford Fiesta owner Jaelan Herlt, 20, deliberately driving into Jonathan Binns at the end of a disturbance involving a number of men outside the Scarborough Hotel in Thornhill back in February last year.

Mr Binns had ended up in the pub that night after changing plans to go to the cinema and further CCTV footage from the bar area showed him buying drinks and minding his own business as the violence erupted outside the premises.

A few minutes later Mr Binns and others were in the car park as Herlt and his passenger Khaleem Harris, also 20, were trying to leave the area in the Fiesta.

In his opening to the jury prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC said witnesses claimed to have heard Herlt saying words to the effect of “you’d better move or someone is getting run over.”

His passenger Harris was alleged to have told Herlt to go adding: ”Just f****** run him over.”

Mr Lumley said the Fiesta was able to avoid a woman, but the car turned left sharply into Mr Binns.

He alleged that the car had been driven quite deliberately at the victim and the defendants’ intentions couldn’t be clearer from the words that they had said.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury and Harris, of North Road, Dewsbury, have both denied charges of murder and violent disorder.

Harris has also pleaded not guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

The fatal collision followed two disturbances in the pub car park that night.

Harris’ younger brother Kamrren, now 18 but 17 at the time, is alleged to have broken another man’s jaw during the first incident.

Mr Lumley alleged that half an hour later they returned with other defendants in three cars and a second larger fight broke out in the car park.

Kamrren Harris, of The Town, Dewsbury, has denied charges of causing grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having an offensive weapon namely a knuckleduster.

Seven other men aged between 17 and 21 are also on trial having denied charges of violent disorder.

The trial is expected to last more than six weeks.