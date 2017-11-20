Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jury has been sworn in today for the trial of a dental student from Crosland Moor accused of three terrorism charges.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, a 24-year old Sheffield student, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court for a trial which is expected to last three weeks.

At a previous hearing the defendant, whose family home is Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, pleaded not guilty to three terror charges via a video link.

Today the charges were read out in front of a jury comprised of six men and six women.

The first charge which he denies is that he engaged in conduct in preparation of a terrorism act on or before June 6, 2017.

He also denies two offences of possessing the following documents or records of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism - namely a copy of How to Survive in the West and a copy of a video of Commander Hamzah Zinjibary’s training camp.

Judge Paul Watson QC remanded Awan in custody and prosecutor Simon Davis will open the case tomorrow.