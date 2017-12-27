Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Water and a Huddersfield community group have been recognised for its efforts to open up access to the countryside for people with disabilities.

The move comes as it is revealed that less than 1% of the countryside access in Yorkshire can be deemed truly accessible to the disabled.

Yorkshire Water, the second-largest landowner in Yorkshire, was presented with the Good Access Scheme award by the Harrogate-based charity Open Country which promotes access to the countryside for people with physical and mental disabilities.

The award comes after Yorkshire Water made pathway improvements at more than 10 of its reservoirs – including Scammonden Water above Huddersfield – over the last three years to help make them accessible for everyone.

Yorkshire Water worked with Experience Community, a not-for-profit community group based in Huddersfield, which helped identify how improvements could be made.

Experience Community, which was also presented with an award, arranges regular reservoir rambles for groups of wheelchair and Mountain Trike users.

Geoff Lomas, recreation manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We want to make our reservoirs more accessible and inviting to all our customers and have invested over £1m to improve facilities and paths.

“Over the past few years we have removed the barriers to access like steps, stiles and realigned paths to avoid steep slopes.”

He said: “Our partnership with Experience Community has really helped us engage with Yorkshire Water’s disabled customers who can now enjoy more of our countryside and reservoirs.

“We are also working with the Peak District National Park on their ‘Miles without Stiles’ programme to increase access to countryside right across the region for as many people as possible to enjoy.”

Craig Grimes, managing director of Experience Community, said: “Gaining access to the countryside for disabled people has been an uphill battle, but co-operation from landowners such as Yorkshire Water really makes a difference.

“Through working with Yorkshire Water we’ve been able to identify various reservoirs where small changes to infrastructure such as widening a gate or better access has been provided. There are now new longer routes with varying levels of difficulty that we can use with our rambling and hand cycling groups.”

David Shaftoe, of Open Country, said: “Open Country helps disabled people to access the countryside throughout the year. Yet less than 1% of the countryside access in Yorkshire can be deemed truly accessible and this sorry state of affairs has to change.”

About 2m visit Yorkshire Water’s land, such as its reservoirs, ancient woodland and moorland, every year. These locations have become increasingly popular since they first opened up to the public after privatisation of the water sector in 1989.

The firm said most visitors to its 70,000 acres of land are white, middle class and aged over 35. Yorkshire Water said it was targeting investment to remove barriers to access and increase visitor diversity at its reservoirs.

Sites that have been made accessible include Scammonden Water; Fewston, near Harrogate: Grimwith, near Grassington: More Hall, near Sheffield: Underbank, near Stocksbridge; Brayton Barff, near Selby; and Langsett, near Barnsley.