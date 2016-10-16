We all know that the Rugby League was founded at the George Hotel in 1895.

But what happened to the book containing the minutes from the most important meeting in the sport’s history?

That’s what Professor Tony Collins, a trustee of Rugby League Cares and the foremost authority on the history of rugby, is trying to find out.

The book, which details the momentous events that led to the breakaway from the RFU by 21 clubs to form the Northern Union, has been missing for over 50 years.

And curators of the new National Rugby League Museum are eager to retrieve it.

The museum collection, currently at the George Hotel, is to be housed at Bradford City Hall and is scheduled to open in 2020.

The George Hotel, St George's Square.

Professor Tony Collins said: “The minute book for the years 1895 to 1899 went missing from the old RFL headquarters on Chapeltown Road, Leeds, in the early 1960s and has not been seen since.

“The RFL secretary at the time, Bill Fallowfield, did put out a public appeal for it in 1963 but it wasn’t found.

“At that time, the history of sport and rugby league’s heritage didn’t have the importance it has today and the matter wasn’t pursued.”

Rugby League Cares has an eclectic collection of artefacts from the sport’s past and is keen to hear from the private collectors who may have the elusive minutes book.

Professor Collins said: “It’s a great tragedy, not simply because we don’t have the founding document of the game, but also because it is a key document of British sports history.

“So if anyone out there knows where it might be, please let us know.”

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The museum is also keen to hear about other league artefacts in private collections.

As well as trophies and medals this includes souvenirs such as cine movie footage, promotional posters, ticket stubs from pre-War matches, early team-sheets, cigarette cards, community song sheets from major finals and commemorative brochures.

Brigid Power, the Heritage Manager for Rugby League Cares, said: “Our archives feature a rich collection of items and memorabilia from the last 120 years but there is so much more out there that we don’t know about, or have forgotten about, which needs to be seen.

“The National Rugby League Museum will be the perfect place for everyone to share their memories of the sport and celebrate the heroes and moments that mean so much to them.”

If you know where the 1895 minutes book might be – or have items the museum might be interested in – email Brigid: brigid.power@rlcares.org.uk.