A Birkby mum who lost six stones with a diet club was so impressed she has now become one of its leaders.

Emma Blackmore lost the weight and totally transformed the way she looks in two years with the help of a local Slimming World group.

After her weight dropped from 16st 8lb to 11st 1lb she decided to train as a consultant herself.

The 34-year-old was one of 32 finalists in the organisation’s Consultant Slimmer of the Year 2017 competition.

“Making the finals of a national competition is such an honour – I never would have predicted this when I was over five stones heavier,” she said.

“Losing weight was obviously an enormous achievement and I’ve also gained so much more besides – a new zest for life, great new friends and even a fab new business.

“Before I lost weight I didn’t do any real exercise but Slimming World helped me to become much more active. My whole life is completely different.”

Now, she runs a weekly Slimming World group for around 40 slimmers on Thursdays at 7.30pm at St Cuthbert’s Church in Grimscar Avenue.

The mum-of-three added: “There are great rewards for building a successful group and supporting lots of members too, although nothing beats the satisfaction I get from helping people to lose weight and transform their lives.”

The Consultant Slimmer of the Year competition is open to 4,500 consultants who have lost weight in the last 12 months.

Emma attended the finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire on February 5 and was presented with a certificate and gift by Chief Executive Caryl Richards.