Question: What do Shaun the Sheep, Blackpool rock, the Grinch, the white rose of Yorkshire and Speedy Gonzales have in common?

The answer is that, at some time or other over the last 16 years, they have all adorned the head of Holmfirth chef Justin Harrison.

The 44-year-old is a familiar sight around the village and is regularly stopped by passers-by wanting to check out his latest design or take photographs.

Now, as Armistice Day approaches, he is sporting a poppy, the result of suggestions from followers on Facebook.

Justin, who is head chef at Poppa Piccolino’s restaurant, changes his design every month at a cost of £40 a time. The reason, he says, is to bring fun and colour to people’s lives.

“I started 16 years ago with a chessboard, but that was just black and white. I like more colour. Plus I work in a family restaurant so whatever I choose has to be relevant for ages five to 60.

“I go with whatever takes my fancy. People offer me their ideas and often they’ll ask what I’m doing next. It’s just something to make people smile.

“I’ll carry on until I go bald!”