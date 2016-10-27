Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Karaoke singers can do it their way for charity in the unlikely surroundings of Huddersfield Bus Station.

Anyone who wants to serenade passengers can pick up a microphone at the bus station on Tuesday, November 2 from 12noon to 5pm.

Each singer will pay just £1 with the proceeds going to the Welcome Centre in Huddersfield and Mencap’s Safeplaces.

Karaoke will be provided by Ricky Steers and there will be guest acts from the local music scene.

The event is jointly organised by bus station manager Helen Schofield and Richard Gee, from event sponsor and bus firm Yorkshire Tiger.

Helen said: “Past events held in the bus Station have proved to be very successful, raising quite a bit of money for local charities. People thoroughly enjoy being entertained whilst waiting for their bus home.”