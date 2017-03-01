Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Karen Matthews has branded the mother of Madeleine McCann a “dreadful mother” – claiming “at least my daughter was never left alone.”

The outrageous comments were made while the Dewsbury mum served her prison sentence for plotting her daughter Shannon’s abduction, and was only recently revealed as she is catapulted back into the headlines.

A Channel 5 documentary entitled Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next last night saw those close to Karen opening up for the first time on the case, which involved Karen plotting for Michael Donovan to kidnap Shannon while they faked her disappearance in 2008.

Matthews, now 41, is said to have blasted Kate and Gerry McCann from her prison cell.

In a bizarre rant, it is claimed she told pal Julie Bushby: “I’ve been judged and I’m paying for it but Maddie’s mother was bad too. At least my daughter was never left alone.

“Don’t get me onto the McCanns, we’ve all got something to say about them.

“We’re too lower class for them but we can still have an opinion. There seems to be one rule for them and another for us but she was a dreadful mum.

“She left one, two, three babies alone while she was out eating and drinking with her mates. My Shannon was kept away from her family but she was never alone.”