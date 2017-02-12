Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Karen Matthews had a tub of steaming hot mushy peas thrown at her as she left a fish and chip shop, it has been claimed.

The mum-of-seven – now living a new life in the South of England – has been thrust back into the national spotlight after a TV drama about the kidnap of her daughter Shannon.

Matthews, 41, formerly of Dewsbury Moor , has become a hate figure once more after the BBC drama The Moorside started last week.

Though she is living 200 miles from Yorkshire and has a new identity, Matthews says she has been recognised and fears attacks and reprisals.

A source told the Daily Mirror that Matthews goes to her local chippie three times a week and had a confrontation with a woman who recognised who she was.

The angry woman was said to have followed her out of the shop and dumped the tray of peas over her head.

The source said: “Karen thinks this is just the start and wonders how many more attacks she’ll suffer.”

Matthews has said she fears for her life in the wake of the TV drama which stars Sheridan Smith as her real-life pal and community leader Julie Bushby.

The source added: “Karen was glad it was just a few peas but next time it could be worse. She was living quite a peaceful life until this programme came along.”

Matthews and Michael Donovan were both jailed for eight years over the kidnap of Shannon, nine, in 2008.

The source added: “Karen is a long way from Dewsbury and has only been recognised a couple of times in a year.

“Now with this new drama on the telly she’s petrified. The show is bringing her crimes to the attention of a lot of more people who were younger at the time and weren’t aware of what she did.”

The second and final part of The Moorside will be screened on Tuesday at 9pm.