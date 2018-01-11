Friends and family are gathering tonight to pay tribute to Katelyn Dawson, who tragically died yesterday.

Katelyn, 15, was at a bus stop in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen at about 8.15am yesterday when it was hit by a BMW.

The Shelley College pupil, who loved dancing, lost her fight for life in hospital yesterday evening.

Tributes began circulating on social media last night, from people close to her, and also from hundreds of strangers touched by the tragedy.

Tonight's vigil takes place from 7pm at the spot where the crash happened.

It has been organised by her friend Eunique Dickenson who has also been raising money to pay for Katelyn's funeral.

The fund has raised more than £1,200 in just a few hours. You can donate here.

Stay with us for coverage of the vigil.