Friends and family are gathering tonight to pay tribute to Katelyn Dawson, who tragically died yesterday.
Katelyn, 15, was at a bus stop in Wakefield Road, Moldgreen at about 8.15am yesterday when it was hit by a BMW.
The Shelley College pupil, who loved dancing, lost her fight for life in hospital yesterday evening.
Tributes began circulating on social media last night, from people close to her, and also from hundreds of strangers touched by the tragedy.
Tonight's vigil takes place from 7pm at the spot where the crash happened.
It has been organised by her friend Eunique Dickenson who has also been raising money to pay for Katelyn's funeral.
The fund has raised more than £1,200 in just a few hours. You can donate here.
Balloons released
Many of the crowd have released balloons and the vigil has come to an end.
Another tribute at the vigil
A friend of Katelyn’s, Siana Clavin, said: “She was the most bubbly and fun person I’ve ever met. Katelyn was so gorgeous and it’s so sad she’s not here any more. She was just so grateful for everything she had in life.”
More tributes
Diane Ryan lives nearby and attended as her grandson Bradley Eastwood knew Katelyn.
She said: “It’s just so tragic .. it’s just too sad for a young girl to leave home to go to school and this to happen. I can’t imagine how her parents must be feeling.”
Funeral fundraiser
Eunique has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for Katelyn’s funeral.
The initial target was £1,000 but by last night it was very close to doubling that.
Organiser's words
Eunique Dickensen, who organised the vigil, said: “I am truly heartbroken as are many of the people who are here. Katelyn was precious to many of us and she will always be missed. She was very outgoing - just the best person.”
A friend of Katelyn pays tribute
Reporter Louise live from the vigil
Emotional tribute
Tribute tweets from Town's Sean Jarvis and fans
Tears for "precious" Katelyn at roadside vigil as fundraising appeal doubles its target figure
They gathered to pay their respects and remember a teenager who meant so much to them.Tonight’s poignant vigil for 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson brought dozens of people to the spot where she lost her life so tragically yesterday morning.The vigil was organised by Eunique Dickensen who said: “I am truly heartbroken as are many of the people who are here. Katelyn was precious to many of usand she will always be missed. She was very outgoing - just the best person.”Eunique has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for Katelyn’s funeral.The initial target was £1,000 but by last night it was very close to doubling that.Many people at the vigil were in tears.Diane Ryan lives nearby and attended as her grandson Bradley Eastwood knew Katelyn.She said: “It’s just so tragic .. it’s just too sad for a young girl to leave home to go to school and this to happen. I can’t imagine how her parents must be feeling.”
Outpouring of grief
There has been an outpouring of grief over the day after Katelyn’s death was confirmed last night
More footage shows huge crowds
Video from the vigil
Friends attend to remember Katelyn Dawson
Examiner reporter Louise Cooper is at the scene of the vigil for Katelyn Dawson
Student at Katelyn's former school hold a special assembly in her memory
Some of the floral tributes to Katelyn Dawson left at the scene today
Tributes to 'amazing, kind, funny and beautiful' Katelyn Dawson
Tributes have been pouring in for 15-year-old Shelley College student Katelyn Dawson, who died following a collision with a car at Wakefield Road, Moldgreen