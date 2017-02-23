Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Katie Dixon is a specialist dementia nurse.

But to Maureen Winfield, she is so much more.

“Katie has become my lifeline,” says Maureen, from Emley, who has cared for her husband, Michael, since his mixed dementia diagnosis six years ago. Katie is her Admiral Nurse.

“Whatever my problem or source of stress, she knows the right questions to ask and can point me towards the answers. Her comfort and support have made all the difference to me. Everyone should have access to this vital support.”

Together Katie, from Linthwaite, who has been helping families affected by dementia across Kirklees since 2014, and Maureen are inviting people to take part in Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa campaign, which raises awareness and funds to provide more Admiral Nurses.

These specialist dementia nurses, like Katie, provide clinical, practical and emotional support to the carers of people with dementia and their families. It is hoped to have 200 nurses in place by the end of March.

Time for a Cuppa week 2017 runs from March 1 to 8. Everyone is invited to throw a tea party for their friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

Register for a free Time for a Cuppa party pack at www.timeforacuppa.org