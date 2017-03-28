Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When is a pound coin worth more than £1? When it’s one these rare new quids - stamped with the wrong date.

And some of these coins ‘accidently’ dated 2016 are on sale for up to £2,500 on eBay.

The new 12-sided pound coin entered circulation today and already they’re selling for significantly more than £1.

And it’s the coins wrongly minted with 2016 which are fetching big money, reports The Mirror.

Alex Cassidy, from GoCompare’s Coining It In, told The Mirror: “These are possibly the rarest and most valuable ones to watch – it’s possible some may slip through the net and into circulation over the next few months.”

(Photo: Ebay)

The new 12-sided pound, like the current £2 coin, is made from two types of metal: a silver coloured centre and a gold coloured outer face.

However, if the colours of your coin spill into one another – due to a dyeing error – it could be worth more than £1.

Alex said: “As with the current £2 coins, the 2017 £1 coin is bi-metallic – in this case an outer ‘gold’ coloured nickel-brass band with an inner ‘silver’ coloured cupro-nickel disc.

“Because of this, any potential die errors during production, which occurs when the dies have become misaligned, could be worth a lot of money.

“Punters should pay attention to both the floral crown on the reverse side for any rotations, as well as the Queen’s head, which should sit directly above the new bevelled edge.”

‘Test coins’ and pre-production samples may not be legal tender but they may be worth more than £1 to collectors.

And as there will be new and limited edition designs coming out 2017 is looking like a good year for collectors.