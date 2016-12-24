Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While we are all busy unwrapping presents, boozing on bubbly and watching rubbish TV , it’s important to remember our furry friends this festive season.

So here is a list of tips Huddersfield pet owners will find useful in ensuring our pets enjoy Christmas and the New Year as much as we do.

Poisonous plants

Poinsettia plants may bring a touch of vibrant festive cheer to our homes at this time of year, but they are toxic to cats and dogs. Mistletoe, holly, amaryllis, ferns, pine sap and lilies are also a no-no unless you want a hefty vets bill.

Chocolate

Any dog owner will already be aware of this little fact - but in case you aren’t here it is once again: chocolate contains a substance called theobromine which is toxic to dogs and other pets. Keep any chocolate gifts away from under the tree in case your pooch sniffs it out, and never feed them Quality Street or Celebrations.

Avoiding nasty shocks

Keep a close eye of pets - particularly cats - around the Christmas tree. Keep lights out of reach or if possible get a cable guard they can’t nibble through. Make sure tinsel and potentially hazardous decorations are also kept out of harm’s way.

Not so funny outfits

Okay, they make brilliant and hilarious pictures, but Christmas outfits and hats can potentially be frightening for animals. Costumes that are restricting or have bells or flashing lights could alarm or confuse animals, and some Santa hats for pets have elastic underneath which could feel restrictive. Putting them on for a quick picture is fine, but don’t let your animals be uncomfortable throughout the day.

No to leftovers

Don’t give your pets large parts of any leftover chicken or turkey - the bones are much softer than those on beef joints and could easily cause choking.

Yappy New Year

It’s no secret that not everyone is a fan of fireworks - particularly our four-legged friends. Dogs and cats - particularly younger ones - are easily frightened by the noises so keep them safe indoors and if possible stay with them so they are reassured. Rabbits, guinea pigs and any other animals kept outside should also be brought inside to escape the loud noises.