A man has gone on trial accused of raping two women in separate attacks.

Kering Sambou, 39, denies allegations he raped the women – who do not know each other – when they were drunk.

One woman told police Sambou attacked her when she was passed out drunk at the Spring Grove Tavern B&B in Kirkburton .

The other said she was raped at his flat in Blackpool.

Joe Allman, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Crown: “Mr Sambou is very good at selecting those who he chooses to do this to.”

In August last year, Sambou was a guest at the Spring Grove Tavern in Penistone Road when it is alleged he attacked the first woman.

The court heard he had joined the woman and a friend for a night out drinking in Huddersfield, before returning to the hotel at 2am.

Spring Grove Tavern, Penistone Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield

One of the women passed out drunk on the bed, and a short while later, CCTV taken from the hotel showed Sambou leaving with her friend.

But at around 4.30am Sambou returned to the room for around half an hour before again leaving the hotel – and his alleged victim comatose.

The woman woke the following morning with her clothes partially removed, confused as to what had happened during the night.

Mr Allman said: “Over the hours that followed she made her enquiries to find out what had happened to her during the course of that night.

“She was presented with a very distressing, unexplained, situation.”

The woman reported her fears to the police and Sambou was arrested. He denied having sex with the woman although he admitted he had been in the hotel room with her, the court heard.

He was bailed and returned to his flat in Park Road, Blackpool, while police investigated the allegation.

Forensic tests later revealed Sambou’s DNA on internal swabs taken from the woman.

On April 16, while Sambou was on bail, officers from Lancashire Constabulary found a woman partially naked and in a distressed state on the pavement outside Sambou’s flat.

She was extremely drunk and very distressed, claiming to have been raped by a black man with a dreadlock beard.

One of the woman’s boots was missing, but was later found inside Sambou’s flat.

Sambou was arrested and was wearing several layers of clothes. His dreadlock beard was false and he later removed it at the police station, the court heard.

Sambou was arrested by Lancashire Police and taken for questioning.

He claimed he had consensual sex with the woman but denied raping her.

Mr Allman said: “The evidence of two women, independently alleging rape against Kering Sambou, points overwhelmingly towards guilt.”

Sambou denies three counts of rape.

The trial continues.