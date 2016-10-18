Kerry Burgin pushed her way into pensioner's home then stole cash

A woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for stealing cash from a vulnerable pensioner in Rawthorpe.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kerry Burgin knew the victim through his son and had approached him asking to borrow money on previous occasions.

However in the early hours of October 15 last year the 67-year-old was woken by knocking on his door and when he answered Burgin was standing with a man and she asked for some money.

Katy Rafter, prosecuting, told the court yesterday the pensioner told her he had no money. A third male then arrived and Burgin pushed the door open and all three entered.

The two men went off to the toilet but Burgin went over to the pensioner’s jacket, took his wallet out and helped herself to £70 before they left.

The victim contacted the police later that morning. When Burgin was arrested she denied going round in the early hours of the morning.

Miss Rafter said it was the crown’s case she had deliberately targeted a man she knew was vulnerable.

Leeds Crown Court

Georgina Goring, representing Burgin, said the pre-sentence report indicated she had her own problems which made her also vulnerable, many stemming from her drug addiction but she had also been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

She was now determined to turn her life around and because of her mental health problems she would have a better prospect of dealing with her addiction in the community.

Burgin, 30 of Nabcroft Rise, Crosland Moor, admitted theft and was given 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months with a 15 day rehabilitation requirement.

Judge Neil Clark said although only £70 was taken he told Burgin “you stole from a highly vulnerable individual having inveigled your way into his trust, that makes it mean and unpleasant offending.

“However, there is a lot of mitigation in your case and it can be said you are yourself vulnerable and have problems with drugs.”

He said he was prepared to give her a chance but warned her any breach and she would be jailed.

“The ball is in your court,” he said.