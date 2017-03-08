Philip Hammond has been delivering his first Budget as chancellor.
These are the key points of what he has said.
He painted a promising picture of the UK saying it was the second-fastest growing economy in the G7 in 2016 and a further 650,000 people expected to be in employment by 2021.
The main points are:
* The growth forecast for 2017 is encouraging having been upgraded from 1.4% to 2%.
* Good news for drinkers and smokers with no increases in alcohol or tobacco duties on top of those previously announced.
* A boost for the north with transport spending of £90m announced.
* Driverless vehicles could soon be heading for our roads with £270m planned for new technologies and robots.
* A further £16m will be spent on 5G mobile technology and £200m for local broadband networks
* Inflation forecast to rise to 2.4% in 2017-18 before falling to 2.3% and 2.0% in subsequent years.
* There will be no changes to income tax, VAT or other National Insurance categories while Personal tax-free allowances are to rise as planned to £11,500 this year and to £12,500 by 2020.
* The main rate of Class 4 National Insurance contributions to increase from current rate of 9% to 10% in April 2018 and 11% in April 2019.
* An extra £2bn for social care over next three years, with £1bn available in the next year.
* Women’s political history is recognised with £5m designated to celebrate the centenary of women first getting the vote.
* And there will be a welcome £20m to support the campaign against violence against women and girls.