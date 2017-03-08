Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Philip Hammond has been delivering his first Budget as chancellor.

These are the key points of what he has said.

He painted a promising picture of the UK saying it was the second-fastest growing economy in the G7 in 2016 and a further 650,000 people expected to be in employment by 2021.

The main points are:

* The growth forecast for 2017 is encouraging having been upgraded from 1.4% to 2%.

* Good news for drinkers and smokers with no increases in alcohol or tobacco duties on top of those previously announced.

* A boost for the north with transport spending of £90m announced.

* Driverless vehicles could soon be heading for our roads with £270m planned for new technologies and robots.

* A further £16m will be spent on 5G mobile technology and £200m for local broadband networks

* Inflation forecast to rise to 2.4% in 2017-18 before falling to 2.3% and 2.0% in subsequent years.

* There will be no changes to income tax, VAT or other National Insurance categories while Personal tax-free allowances are to rise as planned to £11,500 this year and to £12,500 by 2020.

* The main rate of Class 4 National Insurance contributions to increase from current rate of 9% to 10% in April 2018 and 11% in April 2019.

* An extra £2bn for social care over next three years, with £1bn available in the next year.

* Women’s political history is recognised with £5m designated to celebrate the centenary of women first getting the vote.

* And there will be a welcome £20m to support the campaign against violence against women and girls.