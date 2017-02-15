The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's broken a Guinness World Record on live TV watched by 50 million people, balanced a ball on his head while climbing up 932 steps of one of London’s tallest buildings, and shared screen time with Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan.

But on Wednesday freestyle football whiz Ash Randall was in Marsden to entertain schoolchildren with his talent for football choreography.

Wide-eyed pupils at Marsden Junior School watched in amazement as 27-year-old Ash demonstrated a repertoire of balances, kicks and ball juggling during a unique workshop at the invitation of principal Sarah Mansell in partnership with Honley Junior FC.

School business manager Sophie Farnell said Ash had worked with all classes in the school and every child had a go at different footballing skills.

“They have absolutely loved it,” she added. “One boy thought it was a magic ball! They have been enthralled.

“Some of them have been able to do things that they thought were impossible.”

Entirely self-taught, Ash currently holds an impressive 18 Guinness World Records. He is a frequent guest on TV shows around the world, performs in football stadiums in front of audiences of 80,000 people and has recently broken into films in Gatwick Gangsters.