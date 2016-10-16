Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Killer clown craze is terrifying kids, say youngsters' helpline Childline

Deluge of calls coming in from scared children

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The “killer clown” craze sweeping the UK has led to a deluge of calls to Childline from youngsters left terrified by the sinister phenomenon sweeping the UK.

In just one week the charity was contacted 120 times by children scared by people dressed up in frightening clown costumes to scare passers-by.

The bizarre fad has left police up and down the country dealing with a wave of incidents, with forces warning that jokers or criminals using the costumes to deliberately scare people will face arrest.

A quarter of the calls to Childline about clowns came from children under 11, while more than a third came from terrified youngsters between 12 and 15.

The news comes as one Huddersfield mum claims a knife-wielding clown tried to steal her three-month-old baby in an attack in Deighton.

Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Last week South Yorkshire Police said it had received 61 reports since September 21, including two of clowns with knives.

The US- born craze has seen cases of clowns chasing children with weapons such as knives or baseball bats, in some instances specifically targeting schools.

With Halloween looming, John Cameron, head of Childline, urged people dressing up to act responsibly.

Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton

He told the Press Association: “There is a worrying trend at the moment with some individuals, be they older children or adults, deliberately seeking to dress up in a way not to entertain but to behave in a very scary and threatening way.

“That’s a conscious behaviour and should not be tolerated. Sometimes people don’t understand the impact that can have.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton

Mum-of-six Leah Newton tells of her terror in Deighton, Huddersfield

Previous Articles

Killer clown craze is giving us a bad name, says Holmfirth clown

The former children's party entertainer says clowns are being perceived as dangerous

Related Tags

Events
Halloween

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Slaithwaite
    All-time low for Ale Trail as mass brawl erupts in front of children on Slaithwaite train
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Police find body in search for missing Dewsbury man Robert Bidski
  3. Deighton
    Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton
  4. Last of the Summer Wine
    Nora Batty's Holmfirth cottage has finally sold — after 10 YEARS on the market
  5. Holmfirth
    Tributes pour in for Last of the Summer Wine's Jean Alexander

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent