A motorist who fled police at 65mph on the wrong side of the road, despite having previously caused a death through his bad driving, will not have to take an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

Chaudhury Sajad Hussain, 41, had a shocking string of previous convictions, having been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in 1999 and for two counts of attempted murder in 2005.

He was on release from prison on licence last year when he again threatened the lives of others by “driving at 65mph past parked cars whilst being chased by police.”

The perilous pursuit ended when Hussain “crashed into a number of stationary vehicles.”

Hussain, of (The Silk Mill), Dewsbury Road, Elland, was handed a 15-month sentence at Bradford Crown Court in January.

He admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and uninsured.

He was also recalled to prison to serve the rest of his sentence for the attempted murder offences.

Top judges at London’s Criminal Appeal Court today heard him challenge the length of his sentence, claiming it was far too tough.

But Lord Justice Elias, sitting with Mr Justice Gilbart and Judge Mark Brown, threw out his complaints.

The judge said: “Although he says this sentence was too long, this argument is hopeless, given the nature of his driving and the past offence of causing death by dangerous driving.”

However, due to “technical difficulties with the sentence passed”, Hussain will no longer have to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back on the road.

“The requirement for an extended driving test to be taken is quashed,” the judge said.

Hussain, however, is due to remain behind bars until January 2020, because of the period on recall he must also serve.