Crime buffs can look forward to getting their teeth into not one but two new novels courtesy of acclaimed local authors.

Husband and wife writing team Bob and Carol Bridgestock launched their eighth novel When a Killer Strikes at a sell-out event at the new Halifax Library.

And prolific Huddersfield author David Stuart Davies has released the third book starring his gay detective Paul Snow. Blood Rites is set in 1980s Yorkshire as Snow wrestles with his sexuality in the intolerant world of Eighties policing.

But he’s also investigating a string of murders in his town, working to establish a link between them.

Bob and Carol, who collaborate as RC Bridgestock, are celebrating their biggest pre-orders to date with the new book, which sees their hero Detective Inspector Jack Dylan delving into two mysterious murders on his patch.

The duo are currently working on a standalone novel as well as a new series not involving DI Dylan.

David, widely regarded as an international authority on Sherlock Holmes, has been writing for more than 40 years. His other books include studies of Sherlock Holmes on screen, actor Jeremy Brett and novels featuring characters Johnny Hawke and Luther Darke. His play Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act has been performed all over the world.

Blood Rites (Urbane Publications) is released on November 9. When a Killer Strikes (Caffeine Nights Publishing) is already published.