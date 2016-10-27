Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sarah Dransfield couldn’t cycle for more than 10 minutes as she battled back to health after a leg amputation.

But thanks to supportive friends, the 21-year-old Holmfirth woman has been gifted an electric bike to help her on the road to recovery.

And on Sunday she’ll take part in a charity bike ride for the first time.

At 16, Sarah was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma in her right knee, which led to the amputation of her leg as part of the treatment to save her life.

Throughout her gruelling recovery she battled day by day, becoming stronger and eventually in July 2013 Sarah received a letter from her specialist confirming she was clear of her illness.

With her physio, Alan Young, she began working hard to regain her strength and fitness.

She longed to cycle again, but Alan said: “Her energy levels and stamina due to the aggressive nature of her treatment left her unable to ride a bike for more than 10 minutes.”

In secret, Alan got together with two of his patients, Velma Cochrane and Graeme Bird, and also liaised with Helen Mervill from the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, raising enough money for an electric bike for Sarah.

They were supported by Bradley construction firm Termrim Construction and the electric bike was supplied by The Bike Shed in Huddersfield.

Alan added: “Both Velma and Graeme were pleased at the generosity of Termrim Construction’s suppliers, subcontractors and indeed individuals which in the end resulted in enough funding to also purchase a similar bike for her mum and carer Hazel.

“Sarah was thrilled and surprised to receive these e-bikes and expressed an especially big thank you to Velma and Graeme for their kindness, time and input into securing the necessary funding for these bikes.”

On Sunday Sarah will cycle in her first charity bike ride with the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and the Holmfirth Cycle Club. It takes place on the Trans Pennine Trail on the Sunday, October 30, from Dunford Bridge and is ideal for families.

Visit www.lauracranetrust.org for details.