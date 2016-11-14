Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils' achievements were celebrated at King James School.

The Almondbury community came together to welcome former students back for the annual presentation evening.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and wife Carol, attended the Huddersfield Town Hall event along with students, parents, governors and Guest of Honour, Professor Tim Thornton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield.

Current and former students were presented with their GCSE certificates and prizes to recognise their successes in and outside the classroom. The awards were sponsored by local businesses, Old Almondburians and friends of the school. The event was celebrated with musical talent performed by King James’s school choir, vocalists and dancers.