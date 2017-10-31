The video will start in 8 Cancel

King James's School in Almondbury is in lockdown after shots were fired at the school, possibly by a pellet gun.

Here’s what we know so far.

- At 10.17am parents with children at the school were sent a text message.

It says: ‘No need for concern, but the school is in lockdown as a safety precaution following an incident. Children are safe in rooms. Please do not contact school’.

The message was signed IR (Ian Rimmer, Principal).

Panicking parents contacted the Examiner wondering what was happening after receiving the text message.

They said pupils were hiding under the tables.

Parents also told the Examiner that they had received no updates since and had “no idea what’s happening”.

At 11am West Yorkshire Police confirmed that shots have been fired at the school.

In a statement they told us: “Police were called to reports of criminal damage at a school on St Helen’s Gate at around 9.50am this morning.

“A window was damaged in the incident, with initial reports suggesting the damage had been caused by a pellet gun.

“Officers are at the scene while initial stage enquiries are being carried out and are liaising with the school. There are no reports of further incidents.”

In a statement the school said: "There was an incident at school earlier today in which an air rifle pellet was fired at a school office window, breaking it. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

"As personal safety is paramount, we placed the school into lockdown, whilst police attended the scene and carried out a search of the area. Having completed a sweep of the school and the local area, the site has now been deemed safe by police and the lockdown has been released. The police will be carrying out further investigations into this incident.

"Thank you for your support in this matter. School will continue as normal."

It is understood the weapon was fired from the road and it is not known who fired it.