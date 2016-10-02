Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Kirkheaton air cadet Joe Jenkinson, 17, gets top honour in West Yorkshire!

He performed outstanding service in Mirfield Air Cadets

Sgt Joe Jenkinson of Mirfield Air Cadets with Dr Ingrid Roscoe, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire

A teenager has been honoured by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for his outstanding service in Mirfield Air Cadets.

Joe Jenkinson, 17, from Kirkheaton, has been appointed the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for West Yorkshire – the highest honour that can be achieved by a cadet in any of the cadet forces.

Sgt Jenkinson was appointed by Dr Ingrid Roscoe, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire at a special ceremony held at the Army Cadet Force detachment at Pontefract, in front of family, friends and local dignitaries.

Joe completed many courses and qualifications, including those for gliding, first aid, Duke of Edinburgh, navigation, communications and was recently awarded a pilot scholarship.

He is also now a qualified instructor cadet helping teach other cadets at the regional air cadet centre at RAF Linton-on-Ouse.

Of his new role as ambassador for the Air Cadets in West Yorkshire he said: “I’m very honoured to have received this award.

“I feel I’ve made so much progress throughout my time in the Air Cadets.”

His goal is to become a pilot in the RAF.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Bleasdale, Deputy Chief Executive of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association in Yorkshire and The Humber, which runs the awards, said: “Joe is a shining example of what can be achieved when young people involve themselves in cadets and other extra-curricular activities.”

Joe was among only 12 cadets selected from a total of 8,500 across the whole Yorkshire and Humber region to be awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate.

Today's top stories

We love our clap banners Rape gang jailed Robin Hood's grave Abuse for redheads
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Air Cadets still flying after 75 years

Air Cadets in Huddersfield celebrate their 75th anniversary. Pictured at a celebratyion dinenr are (L-R) Sqn Ldr Barry French - Chief of Staff South and West Yorkshire Wing,Mrs Pat Davies - Former commandant of Girls Venture Corps,Wg Cdr Richard Beaumont rt'd - Civilian Instructor at 59 Sqn, Mr Malcolm Davies - Former Warrant Officer at 59 Sqn - Guest Speaker and Flt Lt Gillian Baker - Commanding Officer of 59 Sqn

The 59th (Huddersfield) Air Cadets Squadron kicked off the festivities with a formal dinner for current and former members at the Huddersfield Territorial Army Centre

Related Tags

Organisations
Armed Forces
Places
Kirkheaton
Mirfield
People
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the car park near Mecca Bingo
  1. Lockwood
    BREAKING: Air ambulance in Lockwood after man falls in river
  2. Thongsbridge
    Argos delivery van gets stuck on wall in Thongsbridge
  3. New Mill
    Traffic chaos in New Mill after lorry jack knifes
  4. Kirklees Council
    Want to foster a refugee child? Find out how
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Historic Meltham mayoral chain stolen in late night house burglary

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent