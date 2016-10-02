Kirkheaton air cadet Joe Jenkinson, 17, gets top honour in West Yorkshire!

A teenager has been honoured by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for his outstanding service in Mirfield Air Cadets.

Joe Jenkinson, 17, from Kirkheaton, has been appointed the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for West Yorkshire – the highest honour that can be achieved by a cadet in any of the cadet forces.

Sgt Jenkinson was appointed by Dr Ingrid Roscoe, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire at a special ceremony held at the Army Cadet Force detachment at Pontefract, in front of family, friends and local dignitaries.

Joe completed many courses and qualifications, including those for gliding, first aid, Duke of Edinburgh, navigation, communications and was recently awarded a pilot scholarship.

He is also now a qualified instructor cadet helping teach other cadets at the regional air cadet centre at RAF Linton-on-Ouse.

Of his new role as ambassador for the Air Cadets in West Yorkshire he said: “I’m very honoured to have received this award.

“I feel I’ve made so much progress throughout my time in the Air Cadets.”

His goal is to become a pilot in the RAF.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Bleasdale, Deputy Chief Executive of the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association in Yorkshire and The Humber, which runs the awards, said: “Joe is a shining example of what can be achieved when young people involve themselves in cadets and other extra-curricular activities.”

Joe was among only 12 cadets selected from a total of 8,500 across the whole Yorkshire and Humber region to be awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate.