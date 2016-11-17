Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of a five-year-old boy have told how their son was given months to live - just days after a doctor said he only had a virus.

Kirkheaton youngster Zack Barrett has a rare, aggressive form of brain tumour known as a Diffuse Pontine Glioma, which was diagnosed only after parents Katie and Ryan pushed to get it checked out.

Zack, who has an identical twin brother, Leo, was given an MRI scan on Saturday after the couple noticed he wasn’t feeling right and visited the doctors, only to be told he had a viral infection.

Results showed the youngster, a pupil at Kirkheaton Primary School, has an aggressive tumour with months to live.

He is set to undergo radiotherapy today (Thursday) to prolong his life, but the prognosis is that Zack has only 18 months.

Despite the devastating news, a fund to raise money to create happy memories for the family has blown its target raising thousands after Zack’s story touched the hearts of the community.

Mum Katie, 31, has put her pet grooming business on hold while Ryan, 30, has also taken time out from his job as an engineer to care for Zack and Leo.

Katie said: “Zack is a five-year-old twin to Leo who up until a few weeks ago had the world at his fingertips.

“After a trip to the doctor, they suspected it was just a viral infection, but our gut feeling told us different.

“With the help of school and determination to follow our gut feeling we pushed for investigations.

“It was then that we got the devastating news of an aggressive rare brain tumour.”

The campaign to create memories for the family and support them financially hit £10,000 within days.

Family friend Kirsty Hemingway set up the Go Fund Me page after seeing the news on Facebook and felt compelled to help.

Kirsty, 29, a teacher from Batley , said: “Katie and Ryan’s priority right now is spending time with the kids.

“This will be extremely hard for Leo too, as Zack is his other half.”

Katie added: “There is no known cure and even with treatment the best that we can hope for is 18 precious months with our baby.

“Everyone has been so amazing in their support and fundraising so we can create wonderful memories and ease the financial pressure so we can spend our last moments with him.”

A Facebook page called Zack’s Memory Fund has been set up, and donations are being taken at www.gofundme.com/zack-barrett .

A Santa’s Grotto fundraiser will be held at The Pear Tree in Mirfield on December 17, 2pm, while a sponsored football match is being organised by the Over-35s Football Club in Shelley for December 4.

For more information, contact Kirsty on kirstynutton2003@yahoo.co.uk.