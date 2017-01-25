Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The team tackling repairs and maintenance at Kirklees Council has won an award for its health and safety record.

Kirklees Building Services, which recently merged with Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH), the council’s housing management company, scored 97% in its latest audit carried out by the National House Building Council (NHBC) – earning team members their third gold award in three years.

The NHBC said the high score recognised the council’s investment in the service and its commitment to maintaining the strictest safety standards and rigorous safety management systems at council construction sites and depots across the district.

Phil Moulson, NHBC health and safety adviser, said the audit found that the team’s policies and procedures were user-friendly and that it had excellent systems that take into account a full range of health and well-being issues.

He added: “Equally important, they demonstrate that they’re continually seeking to improve. This is something all organisations should be doing.”

KNH chief executive Liz Cook said: “The latest audit results recognise the council and KNH’s commitment to the health and safety of our staff and of the residents in the areas where we work.”