A charity is urging Kirklees residents to “switch and save” on their energy bills in the lead up to Christmas.

As the December spending frenzy gets into full swing and the colder weather takes hold, the Citizens Advice Bureau is issuing tips for cutting unnecessary costs on energy.

The organisation, which has offices in Huddersfield and Dewsbury, say bill payers need to shop around and compare prices to get the best deals and save their pennies for festive celebrations.

The Kirklees branches for Citizens Advice each offer impartial guidance for residents struggling to meet the costs or understand the tariffs.

Kirsty Dickinson, head of research and campaigns, said: “Whilst we do not have the power to alter some of our outgoings, such as rent or council tax, other costs such as utility or communication bills offer an opportunity to shop around and save.”

The charity’s Head of Financial Information Craig Eastwood meanwhile said that too many customers are on variable tariffs and are effectively wasting £1.7bn collectively each year.

He said: “Those stuck on expensive standard tariffs could save as much as £300 a year.”

For more information, call Kirklees Citizens Advice on 0344 848 7970.