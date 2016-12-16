Clr Erin Hill responds to Ofsted's report into children's services

Hundreds of children’s social workers are threatening to walk out amid the crisis at Kirklees Council.

Unison has confirmed it is balloting about 250 members for strike action.

The ballot comes in the wake of a damning Ofsted report about children’s social services which rated Kirklees as ‘inadequate.’

Unison says it has been raising the issues highlighted by Ofsted for years.

The industrial action is a blow to embattled council directors who have already had a government troubleshooter imposed on them.

Kirklees Unison chief, Paul Holmes, said staff were not trying to de-rail the turnaround process.

He said children’s social workers wanted rapid improvement on issues including workloads, bad management, bullying, IT systems, travel, working environments and pay.

He said: “If they solve the problems we’re talking about it will help the Ofsted turnaround.

“We’d like answers to those issues and then we won’t be walking out.”

Cabinet member for family support and child protection, Clr Erin Hill, said: “I’m aware of Unison’s claims and have a meeting with union officials arranged already to talk through their concerns.

“My number one priority is keeping children safe and supporting our staff to do that.

“I hope the result of the ballot will reflect the considerable time, effort and resource that has gone into supporting our workforce.”

The ballot for children’s social workers and their support staff closes on January 10.