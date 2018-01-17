Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees College is being investigated over allegations of cheating on one of its business courses.

The college has confirmed that an internal investigation is ongoing.

It is believed that the complaint relates to coursework and not examinations.

The matter came to a head last month when a member of the business team was allegedly removed from the college.

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said a complaint was made that students who had not attended courses were being given pass marks.

The staff member added that following an investigation “last April or May” the individual concerned was escorted off the premises on December 22.

The complaint of cheating, or malpractice, is said to relate to the Business Level 2 course.

Two investigations into the allegations are running in tandem - one by the college itself and another by Pearson, the awarding organisation.

A college spokesperson said: “A complaint was made to Pearson regarding the organisation and administration of some of our business courses. This has been reported to the college, and we are in the process of carrying out a full investigation.

“As this process is still underway we are not in a position to make any further comment. However, we take all complaints extremely seriously and will take necessary action to improve in line with any recommendations which may emerge as a result of the investigation.”

A Pearson spokesperson commented: “Pearson takes allegations of malpractice very seriously and investigate all those reported to us. Where malpractice is found we have systems in place to ensure, as far as possible, that no student is disadvantaged and that sanctions are imposed on those responsible.

“We do not publicly disclose the details of our investigations as these are confidential. We are therefore unable to confirm at this time whether or not we have an investigation into the centre you have named.”